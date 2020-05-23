Kylie Jenner has a car collection valued at 13 million euros – in the News

Kylie Jenner needs no introduction. Grew up in the bosom of the clan, Kardashian, and from a very early age she learned to work closely with upscale and wealth. But if that wasn’t enough to convince you, and in the year 2015, at that time at the age of 15, he decided to move to her own brand of make-up, the Case for Lip Kits, which would undergo a “rebranding” in the next year, and go to be called a “Kylie’s Crafts”.

Now, at the age of 22, he created his own empire, and it is in the “O” over a map of the family, making it even in billion dollar the most the young man of the world, starting from March 2019 at the latest. It is only with the sale of 51% of the cosmetic brand, and in November of last year, had something like $ 600 million.

According to the magazine “Forbes”, Performing a sum with a fortune of around a billion dollars, and in November of 2018, the “New York Post” described it as a celebrity, the most influential in the fashion industry. Of the 172 million followers to follow on Instagram can attest to as well as the influence it Has got on in the world of fashion and entertainment, but what few people know is that this young billion dollar is also in love with the car.

This is the same. Kylie Jenner, who just bought a house for € 34 million in Holmby Hills, California, USA, has a collection of cars valued at around € 13 million.

One of the most unique and valuable of his collection is the Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, a model which had a limited production of only 210 copies. Brand new it costs around 1.5 million, pre-tax, but in recent years the company had sold the units at an auction in the heart of the 6 million.

Another one of the cars that did not go unnoticed in the garage, in Case it’s a Bugatti Chiron in white with the interior in blue, whose base price is about eur 2.5 million. But there are many, many more!!! The young man, only 22 years old, also has a Mercedes-AMG G63, a Lamborghini Aventador SV, several Range Rovers, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the two-Rolls-Royce-Wraith (one of them with his name inscribed on it), a Mercedes Maybach, a Lamborghini Urus and a Ferrari 458 Italia.

Many of these vehicles have been decorated with foil or vinyl, and even modified, with a Case with a client is a regular guest on the well-known garage of West Coast Customs.



All that remains now is to know what is the next “pump” is the most famous place in this collection!