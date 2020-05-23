Lotofácil the 1970s: check out the results of the draw for this on Friday, 22nd may

The Lotofácil you can pay for this Friday (the 22nd) $ 1.5 million the lucky person who hit the 15 decades of the competition 1.970.

Here are the numbers for this Friday:

03 – 06 – 08 – 09 – 10

11 – 12 – 13 – 14 – 16

17 – 20 – 21 – 24 – 25

On Wednesday (18), and seven others took the first prize, of$ 260 billion in each of them. The other 620 people, a total of 14 out of 15 tens, and generated a total revenue of R$ R $ R$ R $ 1.182 in each of them. Please click here to view the results of the previous draw.