Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones, it goes through amazing transformation

Maisie Williams he was only 12 years old when he got the role of Arya Stark in the Game of Thrones HBO. It was her first serial as an actress, which she admitted at once to the Evening Standard, which I never expected to completely.

“I was constantly thinking to yourself, ‘One day this is going to end up with, you know, to get the maximum benefit’,” she said to the publication, in the year 2015.

Eight years after the debut of the series, Williams went on to a character with which he grew up, with the filming completed in September 2018 at the earliest, but not before they have accumulated a number of wins and nominations for her role.

For almost a decade now, fans have seen Williams quite literally growing up in front of your eyes at the program’s success. Today, she is an american actress, strong, and fearless, with a career established, and a future project on the Internet.

Here is the transformation awesome Maisie Williams.

Maisie Williams he grew up as the youngest of four children, Bristol, United Kingdom. Born Margaret Williams, the future actress was given the nickname of Maisie as a child, earning him the name of the little girl, The Perishers, is a comic book story to the british public.

In 2015, she told the Evening Standard that, even though she and her older siblings always were to close – “best friends” – and there was always a sense of competition between them, and she noted that it may have followed the mantra of “it’s the participation that counts.” However, she added: “If we are to do the best we can, even if it’s not good.”

Growing up, his family was not particularly rich, since Williams has told the Evening Standard that there were no “bags of cash to move”. This meant that all the classes and activities were off-limits to the young Williams.

But she had a certain talent for the show, especially around her family. “I’d love to do a spring fun to do with my mother, and my step-father, and brothers and sisters to laugh,” she told the publication. “It’s just something that I really, really liked it.”

Growing up in front of the camera, it was not as easy as Williams made it look, especially when it comes to living out their teenage years for the world to see, and to look at.

“Go for it, and trying to juggle the opinions of other people about who you are and how you should act, this is difficult to do, just because you’re desperately trying to find his own identity,” she said in a recent interview with The Guardian.

Williams has a very strong online presence with many followers on social media. But, she told the Guardian that the feelings related to cyberbullying are the same as for any other person, regardless of how popular they are on the internet.

She said: “The comments still hurt as much, whether it is for a person to be everyone in the school, it is all over the world in the area of greater London.”

She was able to move beyond the hurt feelings, however, and used the experience to his advantage. In 2015, she stars as Casey, a teenage girl is attacked by a hacker is online in a TV movie Cyberbully.

To interpret Arya Stark on the Game of Thrones it was not exactly at the top of the list Maisie Williams when she got down to work. In fact, in an interview with the 2011 Winter Is Coming, the actor explained that there would be no taken the test before, and if it hadn’t been for his teacher of the school of dance-Sue.

“After a little while there, Sue, suggested that I participate in a talent show in Paris,” she said. “I cut myself off from it with an agent and a test run with Pippa Hall, casting director, child to the Nanny McPhee and the Lessons of Magic.”

She didn’t get the role, but Williams turned away from him to test it with another try, this time playing with Arya. Even so, she said to herself, and she wasn’t particularly interested in the role to begin with.

It was necessary for the test process to have a change of heart. “I was still thinking about Nanny McPhee and the Lessons of Magic. But all the tests are good, so I went in, and after the first test in London, I knew that I wanted to be Married!”

Maisie Williams it is beloved by fans as Arya Stark’s ever since Game of Thrones HBO has debuted in the year 2011. Part of the reason why, in addition to its natural charm, it has to do with its full commitment to the role.

In an interview with Winter is Coming, Williams talked about learning how to use a sword with his left hand, in order to remain true to his character. With a little help from the parents, it was just the control of the job – for the most part.

“I wanted to get it right, but I wasn’t able to use his left hand all the time, because of the angle of the camera, so Maybe now it’s a little bit ambidextrous!”

In 2015, Williams won a Saturn award for his work on the Game of Thrones. In the following year, she was nominated for his first Emmy award.

While the legal drinking age in the United Kingdom, you must be 18 years old, Williams was in the United States, at the time, and then she posted a photo of a commemorative full bottle of water on his Instagram with the caption, “Celebrating it as any of the actress is 19 years old and nominated for an Emmy would go to the state of California.”

His experience in the Game of Thrones allowed Maisie Williams form ties in quite closely connected to her co-stars and crew, but none of them was as strong as the friendship that she made with Sophie Turner, who plays the older sister of her character, Sansa. Williams has described Turner as a “great friend” of the Lord is Coming, when the series was released in the year 2011.

Eight years later, Williams is ready to be the maid of honor to the Death, who is engaged to Joe Jonas since the fall of 2017.

Williams told the Radio Times in the year 2018, which it has been chosen to be one of the maids of honour of Sophie’s Death. But at the premiere of the eighth season of the Game of ThronesTurner revealed the news to the maid of honor at the Entertainment Tonight.

When he was told that he was thinking about what you might dress in to the marriage, Turner said, “I don’t know what it is with this in mind. I’m going to give it to her in the gown of the maid of honor. She is my maid of honor. One of the two of them.”

Living in the limelight is usually the expense of the whole world, getting to know the ins-and-outs of all the relationships that you have ever been to. Some of the stars such as Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas hugged each other and the audience, and allowed them to enter in their personal lives in the media.

Williams, however, preferred to keep her private life, well, personal. In 2016, she chatted with InStyle UK about her boyfriend, but she kept the details to a minimum.

As reported by Refinery29, and she said, “We’ve been together for over a year now. I guess you could say things are getting pretty serious.”

It wasn’t until mid-2017 at the earliest that they finally revealed his identity. The InStyle has reported his first appearance on the red carpet at the show, with Ollie Jackson.

In April 2019, on the status of their relationship was up in the air, as they do not appear on the social media profiles to one another, since the year 2018.

By 2018 Maisie Williams teamed up with an entrepreneur-Dom Santry to create the Daisie, with a platform for creators to interact and collaborate in a social media setting. In a statement on the further development of the application, Williams described his goal is to create an environment in which young people’s creative – especially women – have a real chance to find a job.

According to TechCrunch, Williams said: “in Daisie will break, the gap was in between jobs, young and creative team, presenting new opportunities for individuals to collaborate, learn, and create.”

Williams appeared on the Tonight Show in April 2019 at the latest, to talk to you about the launching of the application by the company, and described him as a Daisie, allows those who are just starting to meet other creatives who are interested in working together on the project. She said, “You can find someone else. If you want to record a video, you can find people who record videos. Or does anyone have an idea for a piece of art that you will want to follow you.”

The hope is to give others the opportunity to find success.

