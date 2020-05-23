Millie Bobby Brown has donated 17 million euros to help in the fight against the pandemic

Millie and Bobby Brown, has donated 17 million euros to the The NHS The Heroes Appeal. The initiative, which comes to help in the fight against the Covid-19.

The actress from ‘Stranger Things,’ he lived at Bournemouth, Dorset, England, and spent much of his infâfor and so it was decided to give more than five billion euro at the Bournemouth Hospital Charity, as well as the same amount of money to the Salisbury Hospital’s Charity, and to the Southampton Hospital Charity.

The money is intended to help ensure that the professionals are on the front line in the battle for the new coronavirus may have the equipment you need to protection of the individual, and the essential piece of equipment for the care of the patient.

People despite theâuse the The NHS The National Health Service, – National Health Service and all health care providers – they are an inspiration to all of us, and they are the heroes of the nation. […] I just wanted to thank those of you who are at the risk of their own lives, especially in the hospitals on the south coast. It is an area very dear to my heart, to me and to my family, and I can’t wait to visit again soon. Keep up the brilliant work and keep safe. Well, thank you. You guys are all awesome,” he said.

You Should Also Read: Charlize Theron he donates 1 million dollars to help in the fight against the Covid-19