Netflix confirms arrival of the third season, Matt Bomer, and the return of Bill Pullman

A fan of the series, the dark shadows and a detective? The Netflix you have what you need. The giant of the streaming-has confirmed this week that in his official profile in Twitter, that is, after the end of the 2nd season, in the year 2018, the aclamadíssima “The Sinner“you are back!!!

And not only is it back, as it will bring in the names that are already well-known around the entredo. According to reports the RESPONSE to, and in the third season Bill Pullman reprisará his role as a detective in the police force, Harry Ambrose, a character that unites us with each new “guest”.

At this time, who takes over as the protagonist of the season Matt Bomeras a survivor of a car accident, and that, for reasons unknown to hide what really happened. The other members of the cast, which includes Bomer, which include Chris Messina (“Bird of Prey”), Jessica Hecht, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Eddie Martinez.

The story will focus on The investigating the one-car accident in which apparently a simple one, in which the driver died and the passenger’s lives. But it is a witness, questioningly pointing to secrets that have not yet been discovered.

In the third installment of the program has already received positive reviews from the critics, from the U.S., calling it “the mystery is engaging,” and praised the performance of Bomer as Jamie Burns.

The first time I brought Jessica Biel playing the main character is the absent-mindedly murderous Heart, Tannetti that he is unable to tell us why she was an outsider. Carrie Coon (“The Leftovers”) has become the show’s second season, playing the role of Vera Walker, the alleged mother of a child who “lost” their parents in a double murder.

The first season of “The Sinner” has received two nominations in the 75.Th Golden Globe awards: Best Mini-series or Tv Movie, Best Actress in a Mini-series or Tv Movie” for Jessica Biel. The actress has also been nominated for a primetime Emmy Award the Primetime for “Best Actress in a Mini-series or Tv Movie”.

