No, Harry Styles, and Selena Gomez does not have esnobados for a Grammy in 2020

The The Grammy Awards In The Year 2020 it is coming up! For the full list of nominees has just been announced that on Wednesday, the 20th, on the Alicia Keysin New York, who will be presenting the award for the second time.

While many of the favorite of the audience will compete in various categories, and the fans have noticed the absence of the Harry Styles and Selena Gomez it in the list. Even though the singers have released their songs in recent years, the two have not been eligible to receive the award this year.

At the start of 2019 at the latest, the Recording Academy has changed the end of the eligibility period to end on the 31st day of August, at the time, the date, the usual on September 30th. Therefore, the applicant has had only 11 months in order to qualify for this year. The music is eligible, it would have been released between October 1, 2018, and as of August 31, 2019.

The change was made because the program has changed its date to January 26 due to the Oscars, which happen on the 9th of February. Unfortunately, the new date for the launch of Harry and Selena have occurred after the date of eligibility.