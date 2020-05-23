Pamela Anderson is still in his ‘the S. O. S. of Malibu’ with The Rock: “I don’t like it” – Monet

+



The actor-Dwayne-The-Rock-Johnson in a scene from the S. O. S. of Malibu (in 2017) and actress Pamela Anderson in a scene from the series S. O. S. of Malibu (Photo: Playback)

The actress and model Pamela Anderson sparked the story, produced and acted in by the actor, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to the series ‘S. O. S. of Malibu’, starring her, between 1989 and 2001. Today, the 52-year-old Anderson said he did not like the movie, even if they have made a special appearance in a production directed by Seth Gordon released in the fall of 2017.

Watch the video with the statement of Anderson at the end of the text.

The american actress Pamela Anderson (Picture: Getty Images)

“I didn’t like it,” said Pamela Anderson, when asked about the film during an interview with the host of the show ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’. “We’re going to leave the TV programs that are bad, to continue to be the only TV programs from the bad. This is the charm of the S. O. S. of Malibu, you know?”.

“You try to do it in these movies with a TV series that is just spoiling them,” concluded the celebrity of the topic.

The Rock and Zac Efron in a reboot of Baywatch ” (Photo: Handout)

It was not only Anderson who didn’t like the movie that starred The Rock. Considered to be one of the biggest failures of the films in the career of the actor, the film was nominated for five categories at the awards for Golden Raspberry awards in the year 2018, a day dedicated to recognizing the worst of the releases from Hollywood in the last year.

The film was nominated in the categories of Worst picture, Worst Screenplay, Worst Remake, Worst Actor (Zac Efron), and the Worst Movie that You have Loved to Watch having won the trophy for the last one. Cost OF$ 69 million, the film made$ 177,9 million at the box office-an amount considered to be lower than expected for a blockbuster with The Rock and Zac Efron.

The Rock on the side of the actress Pamela Anderson (Photo: Instagram)

By the year 2016, when the film was still being written, and The Rock shared on Instagram a picture of him with Anderson, to celebrate the involvement of it in post-production.

“She had a CJ Parker in the world, and played a range of characters, the most iconic of a generation, the TV program is the most successful of all time,” wrote the actor in the caption of a photo in which you can embrace with the actress. Watch the following excerpt from the interview in which the actress expresses his discomfort with the movie, featuring The Rock:

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.