Pamela Anderson is still in the film, ‘Baywatch’, ‘The charm works only on TV” – 23/05/2020

Pamela Anderson confessed that she did not like the movie version of “Baywatch: the S. O. S. of Malibu”. In an interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” she said, although she made a cameo in the long-2017, don’t do this and the result when seen.

“I didn’t like it,” he said. “Let’s make TV shows, bad, continue to be just a series of bad. This is the charm for ‘Baywatch’, you know?” Try to make a movie of this series, it’s just spoiling it.”

The movie and the series

“The S. O. S. of Malibu” – original went on the air from 1989 to 2001. Anderson played lifeguard C. J. Parker on “only” 111 of 242 episodes of the series, but the character has become iconic, also the end of the show.

C. J., it appeared briefly in the film in the fall of 2017, which has been played by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Priyanka Chopra. The film was a moderate success at the box office, taking IN$ 177 million worldwide.