Pedro Pascal takes part in the table read for the cast of the series ‘Community’

And, finally, the cast of “Community” gathered for a table read, online, giving fans hope of a reunion.

While most of the cast of the series Dan Harmon he was on hand to reprise their roles, didn’t have the Walton Gogginsthe actor who played the lawyer, in the character of the Chevy Chase (the other actor’s not in the reading), in the episode that was being played. In spite of this, the star Mandalorian Pedro Pascal he held up the paper.

As you might have guessed, the internet, and worshipped the work of Pascal on the table. In fact, the tweeters are so fond of the show and of the stories which the actor quickly became a trend!

Several memes have been created, and it can be said that Harmon and the company chose the right guy for this gig.