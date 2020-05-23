Remember the 5-boyfriends-Taylor Swift

Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift it has a very long list of achievements in his career, being recognized for their great achievements and controversy. The singer has been awarded the 2019 bonds, as the artist of the decade, and to his credit, has 29 AMAs (American Music Awards).

But now, we’re not going to talk about in their songs, as well as the successes, we have compiled a list for you to look back at the couple that mrs. Taylor had, in the course of the year….

He was curious? Then, scroll down and check out the list of the boys!!

Cory Monteith

The late actor, Cory Monteith and Taylor never took in the fact of a relationship, but you said that you two were together for about a month in 2010.

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas and Taylor had a relationship in 2008, and as far as we know, our diva was in love with him, but Joe wasn’t so cool, as is the muse. Joe turned to the girl to end the relationship in a connection that only lasted for 27 seconds…. omg.

John Mayer

John Mayer and Taylor dated in 2009 and 2010, only three months old. They had a large difference in the age at the time, she’s 19 and he’s 32. After the termination of the relationship, the singer made a song about him called “Dear John”, and it seems that John likes very much the idea.

Calvin Harris

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris dated for more than 1 year ago, and they say the bad languages that the relationship not end very well. After the end of the relationship, there’s been a lot of speculation in the press about the fights, the betrayals, and other things.

Joe Alwyn

Joe, Alwyn, is the current boyfriend and the most durable, long lasting relationship in the year, according to local media. The word is out that the two were together, you began to come on stream in 2016, and they are together to this day!

