Rio’s Favelas have led to more deaths by covid in the 14 States in brazil

If it was a state issue, and the Rio de janeiro’s slums are on the 14th place on the list of most reported deaths, the covid-as many as 19 in the Country add up to a total of 176 deaths in confirmed, until this Thursday (the 21st), according to a survey by the NGO the Voice of the community.

The communities, which, according to the 2010 Census, the city has added 1.4 million people – would be in the front, for example, in populous States such as Rio Grande do Sul, and Paraná, with more than 10 million people.

In the favelas most affected is the Rocinha favela in the south zone, with 49 deaths – more than double that of the Tide in the north zone, which recorded 23 deaths, and it appears in the list.

The numbers on him, in the communities of the capital are also apparent when compared to neighboring countries. With a population of nearly 1 million people, Duque de Caxias, in the Baixada Fluminense, is in the city of rio’s most affected by the coronavirus after a River. And there are less deaths in the slums: 167.

In this scenario, the communities are yet to face another long-standing problem: are the police operations to combat drug trafficking. Even with the pandemic, the Complexo do Alemão, in the north, and passed one of them in the last week. The result was 13 deaths in the favela, there are 14 deaths per covid.

“In the midst of the pandemic, in a police operation in the area. It is here where the lack of water and hunger, if you do this… you See, that’s the main way that the State engaged with the current moment. The false idea of a war on drugs, that you can’t change the realities in a positive way and increase violence. Sorry. If you don’t die from the virus, and by the famine, I will kill you with a shot gun, in the name of public safety, which does not include any of our people,” he wrote in the social networks and the activist Scott st. james.

In the state of Rio de janeiro in registers, on the whole, 32.089, infected, and 3412 deaths from the disease. It is the second-most affected in the Country, behind only of São Paulo, brazil.