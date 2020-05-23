Rolling Stone magazine · the Director of the Rescue, showing how it was to make the scene more difficult to film

The rescuecreated by Chris Hemsworthit is the original Netflix. In an interview with the Men’s Healththe director of Sam Hargrave he told where he was on the scene most difficult to write, and as the star of the Marvel comicshe showed an incredible ability, such as scores on the Watch Movie.

The scene in question is one of the starting Hemsworth you are sitting in the depths of the river. According to the director, the actor, it took a lot of concentration.

“Chris Hemsworth he shot it in a tank in the studio with him, but he held his breath for 2 to 3 minutes. We were counting on. When we arrived at the mark of 2 minutes and a half, we asked them, ‘Ok, we need to write it twice already, so that it does not rise?’. He looked like he was in a state of meditation,” he said.

The The centre for Cinema a reminder that on the average, that a human being can hold their breath is between 45 and 60 seconds. So, once again, he proved how skilled he may be.

