Rolling Stone magazine, the Film of Stallone’s anticipated social distancing, there is 27 years of age, get to know

There is about a 27-year-old made his debut in the theaters The Maraudercreated by Sylvester Stalloneand did a certain amount of success at the time. However, no one really knew what the film would be provided to the social distancing, is one of the factors important to the plot.

The film is set in 2032, not 2020, but even so the years are right next to each other. The story follows a police officer, John Spartan (Stalloneand a violent thug Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes), who were sentenced to an imprisonment of frozen is known as a CryoPrison.

+++READ MORE: the re-creation-and-Fall-of-Jōji: as the Filthy Frank became the king of YouTube, and have just cancelled it

When you Again it’s finally the day, 36 years later, it is now 2032, and Los Angeles, she was a utopian pacifist named San Angeles. But Phoenix it is once again on the loose, and Again you must cooperate with the police in the future Lenin Huxley (Sandra Bullock), to apprehend the murderer.

After waking up from cryogenics, John Spartan it deals with a reality so huge, it is going to comprimentar the other a police officer, to avoid touching the colleague of the newly-awakened. However, John it touches on a man, and all the people present at the police station, they are shocked and surprised. Lenin explain to him that in their society, no one is used to playing.

+++READ MORE: 6 Myths about the Michael Jackson nose and fake, an invention of the moonwalk, and more

The difference is that, in the future, people will withdraw socially because of the exchange of bodily fluids, to be one of the reasons for the decline of society, it is not a disease.

In 2032, nobody can’t, well, smoking, drinking alcohol and coffee, play contact sports, talk, swear words, and even face the other person. The long-exaggerated in the imagination of the future, but it’s got to hit a part of the lack of physical contact. That is, it can be said that the The Marauder said party of the future.

+++READ MORE: Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy fight it’s ugly in the filming of Mad Max, and the blame went to the director, George Miller,

Watch the scene below.

+++ VITOR KLEY | TO SUCH AND SUCH A SONG TO THE MOON | SESSION-ROLLING STONE