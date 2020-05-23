The time of the closing of the transaction with CPTM (são paulo Company of Trains Metropolitans), and on the Subway, on Saturdays, will be changed.

The measurement shall be from this Saturday (23rd). With the fall in demand on account of the quarantine, all of the stations that you pass to close at midnight. Before shipping, it worked up until 1 in the morning.

According to the Department of Transport in the Country, with the anticipation of one hour, at the closing of the stations, as well as give you more time for the teams to work on the modernization, improvement, and maintenance of the system, during the early morning hours.

The time of the commencement of operations and remains on until 4 in the morning, at RT and at 4h40 in the Metro.