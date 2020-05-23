Selena Gomez and a friend to give a gay kiss during a concert in Los Angeles

Selena Gomez stunned fans on Monday (the 11th) to take a gay kiss to name a few, and a friend, Julia Michaels. The kiss took place during a concert by the artist at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.
With the participation of Selena on the show, Julia’s has been completely unfamiliar to fans of the artists. However, the most unexpected, yet it was a kiss between the two of them. In the social network, the event was one of the most talked-about among the users.
In the moment of caring between the friends, it occurred immediately after the presentation is super cute and intimate atmosphere of the music Anxietythat’s even a make-up that was made by one of the two to the band The Inner Monologue Part 1launched at the start of 2019 at the latest. After a short pause in the music career, Selena has returned to the world in the last few weeks when they released the song No You To Love Me. According to some critics, the song would be an indirect interest for Justin Bieberyour ex-boyfriend back.
After a short pause in the music career, Selena has returned to the world in the last few weeks when they released the song No You To Love Me. According to some critics, the song would be an indirect interest for Justin Bieberyour ex-boyfriend back.