Selena Gomez and a friend to give a gay kiss during a concert in Los Angeles

Selena Gomez stunned fans on Monday (the 11th) to take a gay kiss to name a few, and a friend, Julia Michaels. The kiss took place during a concert by the artist at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

With the participation of Selena on the show, Julia’s has been completely unfamiliar to fans of the artists. However, the most unexpected, yet it was a kiss between the two of them. In the social network, the event was one of the most talked-about among the users.

Recommended content: