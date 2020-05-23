Selena Gomez announces release date for new album: “the Diary of the last few years.” – 21/11/2019

Selena Gomez has announced today through her social network, the release date of his new full-length studio album. The new project of the singer-reach for the fans on the 10th of January, in the year 2020.

The star has posted a video reminding you of the two singles that have already been posted on this it was commented that the inspiration for this work.

“This album is a diary of my past few years, and I can’t wait for you to be able to listen to it. The title, artwork and tracklisting will come soon,” he wrote.

The first song of the work, Lose, You, To, Love, Me, Selena won her first place in the Billboard Hot 100, and a main stop on the music in the world.