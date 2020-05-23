Selena Gomez ‘invaded’ the show Julie stripped of the title for the duo: ‘Anxiety’; see

Reproduction/Instagram Julia Michaels, Selena Gomez, also gave selinho after the ap-ance performance



Selena Gomez decided to “break into” the show of her friend, Julia Michaels, in the Los Angeles area to present a live, for the first time, partner, “Anxiety”, which was launched at the beginning of the year. The audience, of course, went crazy.

They were busy days for the pair, who celebrated the anniversary of Michaels, which had a theme of “senior prom”. After the show, the two also took the opportunity to strengthen even more the friendship, and by drawing an arrow that turned into a tattoo on the both of them.

“Is it tattooed on my arrow-points-for you to-always be,” wrote Selena on Instagram, and he took the opportunity to wish you a happy birthday: “My love, my heart, my soul.”

Julie and Selena are friends for a long time and have written together on the hit song “Lose You to Love Me” was the first # 1 Album in the career of Gomez.

