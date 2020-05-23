Selena Gomez says she has decided to open up their lives to the fs in order to avoid rumors

Reproduction / Instagram

In January, the singer and lanou “Rare”, their first lbum in five years, indicating whether it is her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

Single, she says, ” it’s times in life if you get into a relationship again. “Some days I wake up and think, ‘I’m going to be alone forever”. But after that, it’s 15 minutes, and then I say to myself, ‘I know there is one for everybody'”, j, ” she said to channel the Genius of the YouTube video.

At the beginning of April in a live in with girlfriend Miley Cyrus in “Western-Minded”, Gomez also revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“I had the knowledge that I had problems with a number of depresses and anxiety for so many years,” said Gomez. “I was one of the best hospitals in psiquitricos in the United States, and the McClean Hospital, and I discussed that after years and years of going through many different things, I realized that I was bi-polar.”

Folhapress