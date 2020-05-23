Selena Gomez says she has decided to open up their lives to the fs in order to avoid rumors

Reproduction / Instagram
“The way in which the average tried to explain some of the things that made it all seem like a very bad thing, when in reality, there is nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to get away, or for me to fall in love with. I’ve had it start for me to open it because people were taking out of my narrative of the context, and it was killing me,” says Gomez.
In January, the singer and lanou “Rare”, their first lbum in five years, indicating whether it is her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.
Single, she says, ” it’s times in life if you get into a relationship again. “Some days I wake up and think, ‘I’m going to be alone forever”. But after that, it’s 15 minutes, and then I say to myself, ‘I know there is one for everybody'”, j, ” she said to channel the Genius of the YouTube video.
At the beginning of April in a live in with girlfriend Miley Cyrus in “Western-Minded”, Gomez also revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
“I had the knowledge that I had problems with a number of depresses and anxiety for so many years,” said Gomez. “I was one of the best hospitals in psiquitricos in the United States, and the McClean Hospital, and I discussed that after years and years of going through many different things, I realized that I was bi-polar.”
