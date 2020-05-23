Sophie Turner is caught for the 1st time a pregnant woman on a walk

The actress of ‘Game Of Thrones’ has been seen walking with her husband, Joe, Jonas, and my belly led to rumors; check out the pictures
Sophie Turner 24-year-old, was spotted recently taking a walk with the husband Joe Jonas(30) which is at four years of age. The one that caught the attention of the fans, it was a pot belly in the show, more signs that she is pregnant.
In the pictures of the two of them are wearing masks to protect themselves from the new coronaviruses.
Rumors of a pregnancy have been around since February of this year, but the couple has not yet confirmed the information. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turnerthe Sansa Stark the Game Of Thrones, have been married since may of 2019 at the latest, when they had a secret ceremony in Las Vegasin the The United States.
Check out these photos:
See also: