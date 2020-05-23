Sophie Turner is caught for the 1st time a pregnant woman on a walk

Sophie Turner 24-year-old, was spotted recently taking a walk with the husband Joe Jonas(30) which is at four years of age. The one that caught the attention of the fans, it was a pot belly in the show, more signs that she is pregnant.







Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were expecting their first child Photo by: Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.WIRED / Reuters

In the pictures of the two of them are wearing masks to protect themselves from the new coronaviruses.

Rumors of a pregnancy have been around since February of this year, but the couple has not yet confirmed the information. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turnerthe Sansa Stark the Game Of Thrones, have been married since may of 2019 at the latest, when they had a secret ceremony in Las Vegasin the The United States.

THE BABY IS COMING! In the afternoon, Sophie Turner, she and her husband were seen walking down the streets of Los Angeles, and he was right to hide it in the barrigão for the baby that is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/jvMOtC0H6S Game Of Thrones Brazil (@br_got) May 13th, 2020

