Spend a lot of with the delivery service? We are sure that you Kendall Jenner, you overcame

We have to admit that the delivery of the food, it is such a blessing! In the meantime, the bill can come very expensive if you do not know how to manage the resource, as in the case of a Kendall Jenner. In accordance with the TMZ, the model had to spend a very high with the application of a delivery in the past four years, and we almost fell backward when you find the time!

–

According to the magazine, Kendall has spent at least 10 billion u.s. dollars (about 40 us$) on delivery, over the past four years. Loved one? Lol. It is clear that, within the model, it’s not much, but it’s still a lot of money, right?

The TMZ he stated that a celeb uses it, the application is Postmates, which carries out the deliveries of the meals, and grocery shopping. The details of the app, Kendall tends to ask for quite a lot of food is japanese, even in the restaurant, Matsuhisa, one of the most expensive on the road. One of their requests, with the highest price in the local area come in the cost of 2.4 billion real. I wish! Lol.

So, you still think that you end up spending a lot of with the delivery?



