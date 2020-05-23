Spielberg’s Del Toro. [LISTA]

Prior to the film decolarem, it was a project that was risky to work on something that is so far-fetched, complicated

J. K. Rowlinghe saw his first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, to be rejected by many, many publishers – ironically, it has become one of the best-selling book in history. But faced with a second challenge: finding a director for the movie theaters.

At the end of the Nineteenth CENTURY, the franchise In The Harry Potter Series they would go on to the big screen, the Warner Channel he tried rather to find someone to head up the project. But, even though all the books that have ever been done on the success, no one was betting on the project.

At the end of the day, Chris Columbus the Have they forgotten Mehe drove in the first two films, and Alfonso Cuarón in the third part. Mike Newell he took in the room, and David Yates the remainder of the. But almost everything was different… get to Know the directors, which they refused to In The Harry Potter Series:

Terry Gilliam

Famous for: Monty Python, 12 Monkeys

Declined:The Philosopher’s Stone.

Motibo: Forced by Warner Bros. Then, he criticized the work of the Colon to thoroughly.

Kenneth Branagh

Famous for: I, Cinderella (and he played Lockhart in the In The Harry Potter Series)

Declined: The prisoner of Azkaban

The reason: it Would have to work with Emma Thompsonthe ex-wife of

Rob Reiner

Famous for: The wolf of Wallstreet

Declined: The Philosopher’s Stone.

Alfonso Cuarón

Famous for: The prisoner of Azkaban

Declined: The goblet of Fire

The reason: The schedule that would place an obligation on the director to start the pre-production of the The goblet of Fire while it still works in production and post-production of the The prisoner of Azkaban. He felt that it would be “a nightmare”.

Marc Forster

Famous for: In the Quest for Never Land, Quantum of Solace, World War Z

Declined: And the Prisoner of Azkaban

The reason: He had recently completed a movie with a cast of children, more complicated to work with, and didn’t want to go through the experience again.

Jonathan Demme

Famous for: The Silência of the lambs

Declined: The Philosopher’s Stone.

Mike Newell

Famous for: Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Smile of the mona lisa, The goblet of Fire

Declined: The Philosopher’s Stone.

Guillermo Del Toro

Famous for: The labyrinth of the Faun

Declined: And the Prisoner of Azkaban, The goblet of Fire, The order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Princeand Deathly hallows I and II.

Reason: I didn’t like how the movie had been paying too much attention to the books. Almost agreed to go to the last one, but it was the fear of speculation to interfere with the other.

Steven Spielberg

Famous for: The shark, Gremlins, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s list etc.

Declined: The Philosopher’s Stone.

Reason: I Wanted to make the film’s animation and put in Haley Joel Osment as Harry. The harry potter books don’t like it, because I wanted a cast of british, and live-action.