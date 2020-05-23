Startup innovative, Kylie Jenner, is taken over by a giant Coty

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner: the acquisition of The Responsible for evaluate the start-up in the 1.2-billion-dollar (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

For the entrepreneurial-billion dollar Kylie Jennerthe famous family Kardashian/Jenner, has announced the sale of a majority stake in her brand of cosmetics is a huge industry.

At Coty, the owner of brands like Risqué, Rimmel, Wella, Monange, you will pay $ 600 million for a share of 51% in the up in the beauty of the Effects, is the Case with Cosmetics. The value that evaluates the start-up in the 1.2-billion-dollar.

The immense beauty, with a turnover of $ 9 billion, and was established in 1904 in France. For her, a purchase that will bring it closer to the consuming public, and let the younger and more agile.

“The transaction is also a major milestone in the ongoing transformation of the Coty-in a more focused and agile company”, the company said in a statement.

The Coty, which is owned by investment fund of the JAB, LTD, has been in order to retrieve all the recipes and try to sell their deals in hair care and professional products are responsible for approximately one-third of its sales, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The company has acquired the Procter & Gamble company by the year 2016, bringing it into your business to dozens of beauty brands. The shares of the company, however, has lost half of its value since the acquisition date.



