Startup innovative, Kylie Jenner, is taken over by a giant Coty

For the entrepreneurial-billion dollar Kylie Jennerthe famous family Kardashian/Jenner, has announced the sale of a majority stake in her brand of cosmetics is a huge industry.

At Coty, the owner of brands like Risqué, Rimmel, Wella, Monange, you will pay $ 600 million for a share of 51% in the up in the beauty of the Effects, is the Case with Cosmetics. The value that evaluates the start-up in the 1.2-billion-dollar.

The immense beauty, with a turnover of $ 9 billion, and was established in 1904 in France. For her, a purchase that will bring it closer to the consuming public, and let the younger and more agile.

“The transaction is also a major milestone in the ongoing transformation of the Coty-in a more focused and agile company”, the company said in a statement.

The Coty, which is owned by investment fund of the JAB, LTD, has been in order to retrieve all the recipes and try to sell their deals in hair care and professional products are responsible for approximately one-third of its sales, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The company has acquired the Procter & Gamble company by the year 2016, bringing it into your business to dozens of beauty brands. The shares of the company, however, has lost half of its value since the acquisition date.

Reputation for Instagram

The trademark Case with Cosmetics is one of the most successful, to capitalize on the fame and influence of the icons of the social networks, a trend that hit the beauty market, and has challenged companies to more well-established in the industry. The entrepreneur is the youngest member of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, who stars in the reality tv shows, and all manner of strangeness in the show biz in america.

The young man had stamped them on the cover of the business magazine Forbes, in the year 2018, with a list of 60 of the most affluent women in business in the united states have built up their own fortunes. Case founded the company of the fragrance, together with that of the mouth and lip balms on the target date of 2015. This year, sales are expected to are expected to reach us $ 200 million, according to Coty.

Agility and innovation are two advantages, such as: the socialite has a product and he will soon be the home of the consumer. The business, using the lean: selling a basically on-line, on the platform of Shopify.

The products are designed and manufactured by an industry that specializes in producing the cosmetics for third parties in the United States and China. The same company that takes care of the delivery. In all, more than 500 people have been working on the Case with Cosmetics.

His fame, which gave a boost to the sales of the lipstick in the bullet, it will continue to be used in favour of the product. Case will remain as the chief executive and the face of the brand, have 270 million fans on the social media, it is one of the major influential data.



