Talk of Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner turns into a joke on the Emmy award-2019

The sisters spoke to them about the show to life in a real way, and with no filter on the TV, and the guys thought it was ironic
Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner went through a pretty tight spot for the Emmy award-2019. This is what the sisters have been invited to present the award for Best Reality-Competition Ru Paul’s Drag Raceonly the text that is written to the two of them present, the category turned out to be interpreted as ironic by some people.
“Our family knows first-hand how a television, a truly eye-catching coming from real people and include tables,” started Kim. “… the telling of their stories, unfiltered and without a roadmap,” said Kendall, before you can call up the video with all the nominees in the category.
It turns out that this story of “real people” and “life with no filter and no script” doesn’t match very much with the reality of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, isn’t he? A lot of people at the scene could not hold back the laughter this time, and Kendall seemed to be, well, uncomfortable with the reaction of the crowd.
On Twitter, the response from the public has divided views. You had the people who laughed along with the crowd…
But it also has a great number of and in favour of the sisters, who, whether you like it or not, they are the owners of the real game.
So, which side are you on in this story?