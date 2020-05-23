The ages of the heroes in Marvel Avengers: Ultimate is going to shock you

A question that fans of Marvel comics may have include: what is the age of the main heroes of the Avengers?
The viewers may have forgotten about, but over the course of the MCU, and dates of birth of the heroes has been revealed, or given, to give you an idea of the age of these characters.
Iron man: Tony Stark was born in the 1970's. When he died in Avengers: Ultimatum, was 53 years of age, since the great majority of the film takes place in 2023. Captain America: Steve Rogers was born in 1918 so technically 105 years old in Avengers: Ultimatum. However, as he was frozen in 1945, at the age of 27, and did not grow old in 2012, and he is physically, he was at the age of 38.
The Black widow: Natasha Romanov was born in 1984. He was 39 years old during the events of Avengers: Ultimatum. Why: it Was revealed in The Incredible Hulk that Bruce Banner was born in 1969. But then, he was 54-years-old at the Upcoming Deadline. Eagle Archer: The date of birth of the Eagle the Archer and has never been shown in the MCU. But, as Jeremy Renner, is a few years younger than Robert Downey, Jr. and Mark ruffalo's hairstyles, kicked it was 50 years ago, in Avengers: Ultimatum. Me: In the Avengers: Infinite War, I revealed that it is 1500 years old. So, it was 1505 year in Avengers: Ultimatum. Captain Marvel: The Captain Marvel comics were born back in the 1960's. She was about 60 years old in the events of the Upcoming Deadline, but as it ages, it seemed to still have 30-odd years.
Man's Ant-like: The exact age of Scott Lang has never been revealed. However, if he is the same age as the actor Paul Rudd, it would have to be 49 years old in 2018, and 53 in 2023. Nebula: It is technically not a robot, and we don't know if it was built 30 years ago or 300 years ago. What we do know is that the actor's interpretation, Karen Gillan, glenn hughes, is 32 years old. Gamora: it has Been revealed in ' Guardians of the Galaxy Gamora when he was 24 years of age. However, since she is a foreigner, we don't know how that would translate to in human years. Rocket Raccoon: Like the Rockets, said, the raccoon does not have a long life span, and it seems to be about nine years between the events of ' Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avengers: Ultimate. But it has been genetically modified, so you can't be sure. The machine of the Combat, it Was revealed on "Iron Man", in which James Rhodes was born in 1968. He was about 55 years old in Avengers: Ultimatum. Avengers: Ultimate has been directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. In Brazil, the film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
