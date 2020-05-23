The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (S), approved a bill that sets out the state holiday of the 9th of July, so next Monday (the 25th). The project has been published in the edition of last Saturday’s (September 23) in the Official Gazette.

The action was taken to try and increase the gap of social and hold up the progress of the coronavirus. Only in the state of São Paulo is home to more than 5.7 billion people dead in the covid-19.

The disease is now present in 77% of the cities in the state. There are more than 76-thousand cases have been confirmed, with up to 15-thousand patients were cured, according to the State Department of Health.

See also:

RT, and the Metro closes early on from this on Saturday

Brazil is the country with the largest number of new cases of the coronavirus on Friday