The boyfriend asked for Demi Lovato gift of a Christmas tree. Understand!

It seems that Santa Claus fulfills the requests of those present, even if it takes a little while. Max Ehrich, the boyfriend of Demi Lovato and asked her to this time in 2011.

On his Instagram Stories, Demi shared in a blog post made by the actor on Twitter.

“All I want for Christmas, it was the Demi Lovato”, was written together with the tag, “You don’t always have to kill what you want.”

On the social networking site, the singer had joked to repost the image.

“Every Christmas? We love it with a positive thought,” she wrote.

Demi and Max have been together since march, in the year 2020.

Demi Lovato releases a new version of the hit

Just making it even more of a success, after the release of the song “I Love Me”, Demi Lovato decided to expand on the incredible impact of such a hit, by releasing a new version of the song, but with a touch more “body”, so to speak.

For this particular project, the famous musician was held with the participation of anyone else, that is none other than Travis Barker, bateirista Blink-182.

The lyric video is especially made for you this new version, is it possible to track a user browsing a social network, which is very similar to My Space, the tool, which was a big hit and it turned into a fever, especially in the first decade of the 2000s.

This is not the first time that the two of you work together. Travis came to take part in the music video for “Really Don’t Care,” one of the great songs that are part of the career of Demi.

She even is going with all the scenario in the artistic world, after a time away, to take care of your health, particularly if you have taken an overdose.

