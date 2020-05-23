The launch of the online collection Was Eilish’s x Takashi Murakami’s Uniglo scheduled for the 25th of may

At Uniqlo, the giant retailer in the global, has revealed the first images of the collection resulting from the collaboration, among Others Eilish, and Takashi Murakami. The release date for retail, starting from shop online for the group, it’s the 25th of may.

By daring to go through the process, the collaboration between the pop star’s global Eilish, and is the artist’s most well-known in Japan, Murakami’s fiction is a blend of the two views is in the works. The line that was called Was Eilish x Watson, UT), where UT denotes the special collections of T-shirts from Uniqlo.

So-called line Was Eilish x Watson, UT), where UT denotes the special collections of T-shirts from Uniqlo – Uniglo

Among the highlights Was Eilish x Watson, UT are the the compositions all mashed-up the combination of the symbol for Eilish, Blohsh, and the fake flowers naive of Watson. In the drawings, it also includes a collage of pictures of Eilish, a sketch taken from his video, and the logo for UT-the original Was Eilish.

Eilish, apparently, became a friend of Murakami’s after the both of them had exchanged messages on Instagram. The duo has created together with the video clip from the award-winning singer You Should See Me in a Crownin 2019 at the latest. This is the same video that has attracted more than 68 million views on YouTube.

“Was Eilish’s x Takashi Murakami are two of the most influential creators of the global will join as a new expression of art-for-all, delighted to say, with John C Jay as president of Global Creative, is Uniqlo, in a release.

The singer-songwriter, actress, and artist, Eilish, 18 years of age, it is a global phenomenon. The band’s debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? it was the best selling album in the us in 2019, to help the young talent, born in Los Angeles, winning five of the notable Grammy awards.

The work of Murakami’s has been featured in major galleries and museums around the world, as long as his collaboration with Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton as it is considered to be a paradigmatic moment in this room.

The Uniqlo is the world’s largest retailers in Japan, and with nearly 2,200 stores in 25 markets.

