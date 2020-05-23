The liquid is a natural cleaning to make your home sweet

A clean house is a small box that has the power to provide a resolution. However, if you are tired of the artificial perfumes of the product, then you may want to invest in a liquid, all natural cleaning. Here’s how to do it.
Ingredients:
- With a little bit of white vinegar
- A little bit of water
- The peel of a lemon
- Sprigs of rosemary
Way of preparation:
- Mix all the ingredients together and place in a spray bottle.
- Let it sit for about a week.
- After a period of time, you can use the solution to remove hard water stains, clean trash cans, clean the stains from the wall, and so much more.
- Note: we do not recommend that you use the product on the granite.
