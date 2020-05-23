The new Mutants | Maisie Williams says that the “bad” of the film is well-deserved

While participating in the event Sky”s Up Next Maisie Williams he commented on the arrival of the “The New Mutants” after a number of problems with behind-the-scenes. The actress believes that the bad reputation of the film that is generated on social media is not deserved.

“We had so many years ago, but I’m very proud to finally be released. I think that the bad reputation was created on the social networks, it is not well-deserved, and the movie turned out to be affected by the situation between all the studios (a merger between the Disney and FOX).”

He said.

“Many of the superhero movies have been released over the past few years, and I think that The New Mutants’ if you can’t stand out for being more of a suspenseful psychological. We are not the heroes. We’re just young people trying to figure out what is going on. It’s something that’s relevant in what we do today.”

The five young mutants realize the scope of their powers, and deal with the traumas of the past as they are being held against their will in an accident in a hospital.

The cast of characters we have Anya Taylor-Joy (Fragmented) as a Magic, Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as Lupinathe brazilian Henry On The Back (13 Reasons Why) how to The Sunspot, Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), as The missile and The Blu-Um how to Danielle Moonstar.

The New Mutants is expected to make his debut in 03 and April of each year.