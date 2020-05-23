The Paris re-opens and brings with it new ways of consuming luxury, Vogue

+



The Paris re-opens and brings with it new ways of consuming a luxury (Photo: Adrienne Surprenant/Getty Images)

At the department store Le Bon Marché department store, on Monday, the last run was in a queue at the entrance. The management team gave a warm welcome to their guests with alcohol gel on their hands and wearing face masks. Their presence marked the re-opening of the store, and after two months, because of the Covid-19.

The customers that came in… and had a thousand cards announcing the new rules: use the mask of respect for the separation of the social; and there is nothing to test make-up in the field of cosmetics, but make-up artists at her disposal. In the panel, every test of the laundry, the cabin is disinfected with lencinhos. And with any garment tested, but not purchased it, clean it with the steamer and it will be forwarded to a quarantine of 24 hours.

The first week in Paris, the post-lockdown and called the attention of the fashion industry: everyone wants to understand how it would be in the experience of making a purchase. “The retailers are going for the most desfaio, which is to make the people feel safe inside their stores,” said Doug Stephens, founder of the consulting firm Retail Prophet. Even though from France represent only 6% of the market of luxury goods, according to Bain & Company’s (the only Paris represents 4 per cent), the united states is the first in the west to re-open the stores don’t essential to after the lockdown. And in France, as well as where all of the groups, and luxury brands to better perform in their flagships are massive, such as, for example, is Louis Vuitton on the Champs-Élysées, which has become a tourist attraction.

The Paris re-opens and brings with it new ways of consuming a luxury (Photo by Laure Guilbault)

The reopens than they are graded. Shopping malls and department stores, that are larger than 40mil square meters, such as the Galeries Lafayette and the Printemps department stores on Boulevard Haussmann, it is not allowed to open before the 10th day of July. The small heart of Paris on the avenue des Champs-Élysées is open, as well as almost all brands such as Gucci and Balenciaga.

There is an inherent tension between safety and pleasure in your shopping experience. It’s hard to have fun in a place that looks like a room in clean… Forget about a cup of coffee or a glass of champagne. The security measures of the Galeries Lafayette department store, which include the operations of smaller order for its employees to not take up the time of the peak on public transport and some of its input port is closed, so that it is possible to control the flow of people, it is one person per 8 square metres. And it also has a social distancing in the escalator: up to three steps away from the next person.

“The feedback has been positive. We saw something similar happen in China, the fewer people there are in the shops, but a high conversion to sales,” says Claudia D ” Arpizio, a partner with Bain & Company. That is different from the mainland China, the luxury market in France is not recovering as fast because it depends on an influx of tourists (who make up 70% to 80% of the flux from the luxury shops of Paris, france). Claudia, it is estimated that it will take 18 months to travel normalize.

The Paris re-opens and brings with it new ways of consuming a luxury (Photo by Laure Guilbault)

Both the Champs-Élysées and the Avenue Montaigne, the address of the top couture houses such as Chanel and Balenciaga, is the “new normal” also includes the use of face masks, alcohol gel, for clients and staff, the gloves, the vendors, the cleaning in the booths for the event (the Fair is closed, the clothes in …

“Brands need to be paying attention to the smallest of details so that the experience is as personalized as possible,” explains Benjamin Simmenauer, a professor at the Institut Français de la Mode.

Gucci, in spite of the long queue outside the shop, only allowing 27 clients to come in at a time. Even so, there are only four consumers, you can be in the part of the shoe, the three in the hall from the clothes…. The wait is 30 minutes.

At Dior, the customer can be provided with an appointment time, just call or send a message. In the Louis Vuitton, please be aware that if you are dedicated to guide you through a “tour” that I may turn away from the other customers. And the client doesn’t touch the product, only the seller. “Consumers in the luxury of the experience, and the products are just as important. If this is not comfortable, then the impact could be a negative for the brand. For this reason, we invite customers to mark the time, so it can be a great way to make them feel important – that it’s more profitable, too, ‘ ” explains Doug.

The article was originally published in the Vogue Business.

