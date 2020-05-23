‘The Politician’: Netflix confirms date for the premiere of the 2nd season

Netflix has this week announced the date for the premiere of the second season of the show, The Politician on the platform of the internet. The new episodes will be released on the 19th of June of that year.

The plot has Payton of Hobart (Ben Platt) as the main character. The student is rich, a high school in Santa Barbara, California, usa, has as a main goal of his life, he became the president of the United States of america.

Non-Series

In the first season, it shows his role in the side, with a team of other students to win the job as student representative. The series touches also on issues as personal as sexuality and abusive relationships.

For the second time in the series, Payton and his team decide to go to New York, where he will challenge the senator Must Sandish (Judith Light) for a seat in the senate of the State. The cast, with Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange.

In addition to the premiere, Netflix has released new images of the body. Check it out!