The president of the WarnerMedia explains why they are launching the Snydercut of the Justice League of america

Okay, the whole world is happy!!!

With the internet still buzzing about the release of the Zack Snyder the Justice league of americasince we are all somewhat stunned by the news. And it’s not there without a reason, because for the three years since the release of the film version, the director was regarded as a myth, and potentially a very remote date. Right now, the president of the WarnerMedia talked to you about it.

See also: – The version of the Justice League from Zack Snyder may have up to four hours in length – Publicized, the model of the mask of the Flash in the film of the cancelled Justice League – Zack Snyder has revealed the plans that he had for Batman, after a Man-of-Steel –

Jason Kilarpresident of the WarnerMedia, said on his Twittershowing great excitement about the project:

“I and the staff of the WarnerMedia) we were really impressed and heartened by the passion shown by the fans #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Stories that matter to you. The counters of the stories that matter to you. I’m excited for a Zack Snyder and the team that will bring this story to all of us, the fans. A great day out!”

Even the very cast of the film, he was left out of the excitement. Jason Momoathe Aquamanand Henry Cavill, the His celebrate the launch of their social network. And they are a long way from being the last.

In his Twitter, Ben Affleckwho lived in the Batman for three of the films before handing over the mantle to Robert Pattinsonnot let the opportunity pass on the beat, doing a little post on your social networks:

It is expected that the original cast of the Justice league of americaincluding Ben Affleckreturn to record additional scenes. The film will arrive in 2021, which is in a way unique to the platform Serves a daily continental breakfast for Max.

Get on our list below.