The relationship of Bella Thorne and my ex-girlfriend is estremecida

Most recently, Bella Thorne stunned with their followers, to comment on the betrothal of Anne Mongeau, his ex-girlfriend, Jake Paul, minnesota.

However, it seems that the relationship between the two and gave a pretty estremecida.

It happens that he, Anne, and the rapper Mod Sun, and maintained a relationship with the three, until February of 2019.

Upon completion, the two continued to be friends with them, but they have made an agreement on not to go back and find the ex.

However, the youtuber, her boyfriend and the rapper were seen hanging out together in a restaurant this past Monday (the 15th), leaving Bella’s as well unhappy.

“I and Anne are no longer good. She broke the code of women, I’m tired of it,” the actress said on her Twitter account.

Anne did not take long to respond to the ex.

What would you say to take all the time you are angry with me, and you write it on Twitter, but once you go around saying to everyone around you how much you matter to me. To m**** is this?”, he wrote to her.

Nice!

Bella Thorne crying when you find out your engagement to ex-girlfriend.

Bella Thorne crying after being criticized for leaking his nudes

Mod Sun continues to be depressed by the separation from Bella Thorne

Anne and I are no longer good. She broke the girl code for ” I’m over it. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) July 17, 2019 at the latest