The video is misleading it states that the doctors are intubando people to “show your work”

It is misleading in the video in which a man who identifies himself or herself as a physician, says that hospitals are intubando people to “show your work”, and to justify the purchase of ventilators and respirators for artificial. He is opposed to the procedure and advocates for the use of drugs, such as chloroquine, used as an alternative to the treatment of the covid-19.

Until this Thursday (the 21st), and the video is published on the profile of Paula Wild Carnation, on Facebook, had been shared by the more than 49 million people.

The author of the video states that the virus does not kill people out of the risk, and the use of certain medications, in the early stages of contamination, it may lead to a cure for patients in as little as four days. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), up to the present, there is no remedy or cure has been proven for a disease that is caused by a new coronavirus. In addition, in Brazil, 25% of the people who gave their lives for covid-19 had no co-morbid conditions.

The man on the recording is John Carlos, Luiz Vaz Marques, Upper, which, indeed, is a medical doctor graduated from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (rio de JANEIRO). He is a mixture of different types of information, the majority of them are false, in order to confuse and deceive the people. The claims that he makes in the video are not scientific evidence and is disputed by many health authorities.

According to the doctor, this video was originally shared with a group of friends, but viralizou after being posted on social media. One of his first publications was made on the 7th day of may, for a personal profile on Facebook.

