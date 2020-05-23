The week of the Pride of the Nerd: the funkos to be the most fun to collect

Collectibles are objects of desire for many kinds of dragons. It is one incredible movie that we are going to need to maratonar to celebrate, this series is littered with iconic characters from that novel with a lot of adventure and also the game is fun, has a figure of the physical, which, in addition to the aesthetics of our desk, bookcase or shelf, it goes on to refer to have a good time.

If you’re a fan of any of the series, saga, or film geek, for sure you already have a funko or you have no desire to have any one of a character in the scene. In order to help you choose a doll funko, we have made a list of all models of the most special and fun of the most popular stories in the world of the nerd. Check it out:

Funko Pop Kylo Ren with the Tie Fighter

17% off Boneco Funko’s famous grandson, the dangerous of the Sith Lord Darth Vader. R$ 229,90

With the purchase of Lucasfilm by Disney, the new project from the Star Wars: Clone Wars popped it out there. One of the most famous is the new trilogy made up by the The Awakening of the Force (2015), The Last Of The Jedi (2017), and With the rising Fuel (2019). Kylo Ren is the new, and controversial, the villain appears. Even though a person somewhat in its infancy, and Ren has won a lot of fans of the franchise. Nothing could be more just than to have it in your collection. Buy funko via this link.

Funko Pop The Lord of the Rings – Gandalf On Gwaihir

Boneco Funko with the legendary Gandalf on top of him.

The great Eagle, that she had an accomplice, equally grand, with Gandalf, in the book of Tolkien’s, was mentioned in the funkos, and it appears next to your best friend. The two together make for a very nice in one of the scenes in the most iconic from the films. For those of you nerds who like to venture through Middle-Earth wherever you can. Buy funko via this link.

Funko Pop Daenerys Targaryen and Dragon Game of Thrones

33% off Boneko funko’s the mother of dragons, up from Drogon. R$ 359,90

Daenerys Targaryen is a major character and a significant part of the series Game of Thrones. Even if it is a little bit different from the portrayal in the books, and the mother of dragons may be collected together with their children. Anyone who has watched episodes of the series will remember from the flight of the iconic. Buy funko via this link.

Funko Pop Ron Weasley at chess piece

Boneco funko’s Ron Weasley.

To help you recall a memorable game of chess The Philosopher’s Stone.Ron Weasley may be able to collect on this funko, mounted on a horse. Imagine if all of the parts of the game are released as the funkos? To play chess is never going to be so fun!!! You can buy your funko the theme by following this link.

Funko-Pop-Harry Potter-Quidditch

Boneco funko’s Harry Potter series.

Even recalling the story of the witch of Hogwarts, this funko evokes one of the sport’s most amazing in this entire universe. The events even have a book in the spin-off was developed for explaining the adhesion between the witches and wizards, and Harry has certainly provided incredible scenes in the movies by playing this magical sport in the pursuit of the matter of the gold. Like it? Make sure you buy yours through this link.

Funko Pop Naruto’s Rasengan

Boneco funko from Naruto’s Rasengan.

For the fans, but it also couldn’t be without the recommendations of a block. And he’s certainly one of the most popular and full-of-conflict, interesting and full of charismatic characters, that would look pretty on the shelf.

This is funko’s the anime the character is in a very powerful technique, a ninja, is very popular for people who like the series. Be sure to get the funko the Naruto by means of this link.

Funko Pop Dragon Ball Z Goku & Nimbus

Boneco funko pop Goku and the Nimbus.

Other anime, very memorable, is it Dragon-Ball-Z –. Their characters ventured into by the struggle’s endless, and the mastery of his powers and strength with a great deal of sacrifice and training. Goku’s flying Nimbus, a magic flying cloud. You can buy this funko is available by clicking here.

Funko Pop, Mortal Kombat Subzero

Boneco funko’s Subzero from Mortal Kombat.

Which Mortal Kombat is a game that is the most amazing in the world of the nerd, no doubt. All of the characters are references to pop-culture in many ways, and the Subzero is one of them, which, with its visual, iconic has managed to attract the attention of many people. In this version of funko, and the controller is in many ways the cold is awesome. Purchase through this link.

Funko Pop Movie the Movement, Marvel comics – Thor vs. Thanos

38% off Boneco funko pop is inspired by the battle of Thor against Thanos. R$ 418,56

One of the scenes that are most recalled and favorite of the fans of the Marvel movies of course are in Upcoming Deadline. The battle between the god Thor and the villain, Thanos, is described as ” one of the most memorable, and this funko showcases the characters, in this time of stress and brings with it a sense of motion is very interesting. Don’t forget to buy your funko via this link.

Funko Pop Spider-Man

Boneco funko Spider Man.

Much-acclaimed comic book from Marvel comics, Spider-Man has a variety of facets of the movies that have already been launched up to now, and it is also an opinion that the split between their fans and all of us, ” who is the best out of their actors Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire or Tom Holland? And you, what do you think?

While this debate is far from over, and the funko Peter Parker is for sale and can be purchased by clicking this link.

Funko Pop The Keys

Even if you don’t want to take the Keys to one of the best series ever made, to this day, and is a phenomenon of the audience in Brazil. With his jokes, the classic, its iconic characters and visuals that are unforgettable, in addition to the events being reprisados all of the time, the work of Roberto Gómez Bolaños has now been eternalized by means of the funkos.

This Key store is only for those who have a little bit of patience with him. You can find it by following this link.

Funko Pop John Wick 3 Parabellum

Doll the funk for John Wick.

And last, but not least, to celebrate the film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellumdirected by Chad Stahelski, with Keanu Reeves in the lead role, this funko comes with the costume of the main character. In addition, the characteristic expression of John Wick, he is pointing a gun in their direction. You can get it by clicking this link.