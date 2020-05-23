They reveal how long the series can last

With the ten episodes of the first season of the Star Trek: Captain Picard it marks the return of the Sir Patrick Stewart the role of the legendary captain Jean-Luc Picard. The number of CBS All Access has been restored and will soon win a second round. In an interview with the Colliderthe co-creator Akiva Goldsman he spoke on the estimates of the duration of the production.

Even if you have no certainty of when it will be shut down, the producers believe that the show can go beyond a second season. Perhaps, a third, a fifth, or even the main actor can accept. “I mean, I think we’ve discussed it as a three-year, five-and-one, ‘we’re going to continue to,” he said.

Goldsman added: “it’s a Star Trek: captain Picard, the way I see it, while sir Patrick Stewart, you want to do this… As I’m sure you know, he wasn’t interested in coming back. And we’ve done a lot of… really, really good stories, and collaborative and, you know, I think that he is particularly pleased to be back. And we will rely on that good will to you and he will feel that it has ended.”

Production is affected by the pandemic of the new conoravírus, and the importance of keeping up with the social, and the producer said that the filming had been carried out for the next month. “We start shooting in June, I assure you that you will not, in the least, that the world opens tomorrow. […] we were in the middle of writing it. You know, we can start as soon as possible, because the world is open to you, you know? For the preparation you will need to retake it, and then we’ll start. We know what it is, and it’s cool. And we’re excited about that, and I feel I have learned a lot since the first season. It is … of the things that I have in my life, and it is the most imminent, when the world opens up. This is what it looks like is that, at least in my life, and it’s going to come back faster,” he says.

Star Trek: Picard is a full 20 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis (2002). In addition to the star, sir Patrick Stewart also serves as executive producer. Santiago (dominican republic), Michelle Hurd, Isa Briones, Evan, Evagora, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, Jonathan Del Arco, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, Jonathan Frakes, and Marina Sirtis round out the cast.

Comments