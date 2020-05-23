to understand what it is, and if it inspires you! Beauty – Glamurama

Even under a full quarantine on the beauty of Youtube and social media is the talk of the ‘foxy eyes’. We’ll explain! This is the technique of make-up, which has gained fame for being the darling of the moment, the celebs such as Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid. Here, among the fans is the highlight of the singer in the capital. And rest assured: the contrary of a lot of styles to make it appear with each new season, this one is pretty simple.

To capture the alluring ‘foxy eyes’, you simply trace the outline of the corners of the internal and the external of the eye and thus create a more streamlined. This can be done with shadow as with a pencil or eyeliners. So don’t make a mistake and leave it to the more mild, it is best to use the color brown. It is always a crowd pleaser! Take advantage of the quarantine to go to training…