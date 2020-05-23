Tom Hanks ‘clean face’ after receiving a kiss from Jennifer Lopez-and controversial – Who are the

+



Tom Hanks, and Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Tom Hanks was used in a scene, and this week, it viralizou on the internet. The actors at the meet and greet Jennifer Lopez in the event, it ended up wiping the face after receiving a kiss from the singer.

The artists met at the party organized by the magazine’s Andthat was after the Festival International du Film de Toronto. Jennifer Lopez was at the time to represent the new movie which includes the cast, the The Hustlerswhile Tom Hanks has entered the site to talk to you about your latest project A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

The currently controversial, it came to pass, while J Lo posed for pictures on the backdrop to the event. The sun, at the approach of the singer joked: “Look, I’m not wearing lipstick. Is it possible to get up to in there?”, “he said, referring to the time of the women who were on the spot, to name a few: Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer and the head of the long, Lorena Scafaria.

When it was a compliment to the actors, and then, just by making a gesture as soon as he received the kiss in the process. On the internet, with fans questioning whether he is, in fact, I would have cleaned the face, just tidied up the beard.

Check out the video released by the official profile for the film the Hustlers on Instagram:

