Trade back up and running in Milan (italy); take a photo – IN a

The Staff members give hand-sanitizing gels and to test the customer the temperature inside of a Sephora store during the first day of activities reopening after the Coronavirus lockdown on May 18, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

Some of the shops are back open on Monday night in Milan, a city that has been among the most affected by the pandemic in Italy, and this week begins the second stage of a thorough process of re-opening.

The shops in the big house, such as Louis Vuitton, told the sign reminding visitors to maintain a distance one from the other, and the workers went back to work, and adopting new measures to free.

The landscape of the focal points for local commerce, as well as the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, and the streets around the Duomo, which has been marked by the skins, as well as the measurement of the temperature and of the few people on the sidewalks: many of the workers go home, the office, and there is still no date for the tourists to come back to the city. The European Union is studying ways of freeing up some boundaries when it comes to tourism, an activity that should take some time to get back fully up and running.

See more photos below:

An employee, wearing a face mask, serves a customer at the subway Snipes sneaker and athletic apparel store on May 18, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

The Staff members give hand-sanitizing gels and to test the customer the temperature inside of the Gucci store during the first day of activities reopening after the Coronavirus lockdown on May 18, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

A man and a woman walk on the inside of the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, on the first day of the shop reopening on May 18, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

View of the entrance of the Gucci shop in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele on the first day of the reopening after the lockdown on May 18, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

Coronavirus emergency (Covid 19). Phase 2. The reopening of the commercial activities at the end of the lockdown. Bars and shops open, with the customer assets regulated by the new safety regulations. Milan (Italy), May 18th, 2020

Coronavirus emergency (Covid 19). Phase 2. The reopening of the commercial activities at the end of the lockdown. Bars and shops open, with the customer assets regulated by the new safety regulations. Milan (Italy), May 18th, 2020

Coronavirus emergency (Covid 19). Phase 2. The reopening of the commercial activities at the end of the lockdown. Bars and shops open, with the customer assets regulated by the new safety regulations. Milan (Italy), May 18th, 2020

