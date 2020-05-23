We believe in this generation”

Luciano Huck is a real enthusiast when it comes to the future. Not only is the future of Brazil, but of the world. During the Chat, the Second of yesterday’s SHOW, the host has made it clear that the walk-optimistic in relation to the years that lie ahead, and having, as the main power for the generation of young environmental activists, influenced by a Swedish 17-year-old Greta Thunberg.

“I am optimistic about the future,” said Huck. “Today, we can see that a girl is how to Actually shape the world, and giving the press the president of the united states, being the center of attention at the World Economic Forum, and creating a narrative for a world that is more sustainable. If this is the generation that’s coming in there to get a workout in this role, you will be very, very good. It’s one thing to put your hands on it,” he said.

The presenter, the global has come to make a comparison with his own generation as an example of why the hope for the future: “In our generation, things are changing in relation to how you do business, how they do things. However, when we look at the policies of the public and to the world, and that it failed to address important issues such as sustainability, for example, we have to believe in this generation [dos jovens]”.

“I don’t know if it is the new generation Z or the Millennial, do not know how to differentiate, I’m a bit lost, but this is the generation that will come after us, that we have to believe it,” said the host of “Caldeirão do Huck” and the project “Young Innovators”.

Other topics covered in the program was the documentary film, “A Crime Among Us,” that the debate on the sexual exploitation of children in Brazil. The production, directed by Adriana Yañez and produced by Maria Farinha Filmes, premiered this morning on the SHOW to Play, and has a share, Luciano Huck, Dráuzio Varella, Jout Jout, among other things.

“The brazilian company has an open fracture, which is the issue of the sexual exploitation of children and adolescents, and what we do, in fact, to treat it,” said Huck. “It’s so violent that it was only to cite it, people don’t want to even hear and know about. But, we need to open this issue and do not ignore the fact that it exists.”

The presenter stressed: “We need to show the criminals where the crimes for which the individuals involved are ashamed of it. What happens is they place the blame on the girl instead of blaming the browser, or the molester. These are the real criminals. The documentary raises a debate of this kind is called for.”

The crop of the Second, it is shown on Mondays at 22: 30 on the channel and the SHOW.