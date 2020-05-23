“The megaferiado” established in Sao Paulo, in order to force people to stay in the house, and has been reflected in the Baixada Santista region. This is what it says, the lord mayor of Santos, Paulo Alexandre Barbosa (PSDB). According to him, people take the day without work, as a hobby, and ended up moving to the coast.

“The public holiday for the state’s capital is an appropriate measure, but it does produce the results it back to Santos,” said Santos in an interview with Radio Bandeirantes.

The mayor, who is also the chairman of the Council for the Development of the Metropolitan Region of the Baixada Santista region, it appears that the goal is to try to prevent such a possible move. “Our idea is to deter the arrival of people to the Lowland, However, it was on this holiday,” he said.

Barbosa also said that for the nine towns of the Lowland, study the declare holidays in the city unless stated otherwise by the city. This would mean that there would only be a holiday on the coast south of the city of São Paulo, it is on normal days.