With the city, the five squares have been sealed in the São Paulo

In the midst of efforts to encourage people to stay in the house, at least five streets in the city of São Paulo, have been sealed up to prevent agglomeration and to curb the advance of the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The extension of the measure to the 5 thousands of the green areas of the city, it is considered to be impractical by the City council of the capital city, it has made restrictions to specific locations where there are allegations of breach of the host state. All city parks are closed for more than two months.

On Thursday, the 21st, the employees of the municipality of Jabalpur, a district in the south, and settled down pipes with 200 pounds in the Plaza de Japurá rivers, to block the entrance to a sports park, where the neighbors reported the constant urban residents, who continue to play sports at the site. They have to drag out the tubes and concrete in order to access to the court, and the family then installed a padlock on the door of the court.

On Friday, the 22nd, the gates of the Square, the Community of Vila Mariana, and the Plaza de la Rosa Alves da Silva, were soldiers in the family place. Residents living in the vicinity of the Square, Werther Maynard Creek, in Indianapolis, to the south, has also decided to shut down access to the site, which has no railings, and gates. In the first, closed by the City after receiving complaints from the settlements was in the Square, Sunset on the Top of the Pine trees, at the beginning of April.

In the past month, and the mayor, Bruno Covas (PSDB) said that the insulation on all of the 5 million green spaces and garden from the capital city would cost at least$ 4 billion, and said the measure would only be taken in exceptional cases. According to the Municipal government, were placed on “tracks in 15 locations, to be distributed among the public squares, parks and roadways, in an effort to discourage the use of these spaces as a measure of the awareness-raising and prevention in the population, especially the elderly, due to a pandemic of a new coronavirus”.

The concern of the participants in the practice of sport is from contact with surfaces contaminated with droplets of saliva that are among the primary vectors of infection by the coronavirus. Tap on the face to remove excess sweat, saliva, or body fluids, for example, you can increase the spread of the virus. The same thing can happen if someone who has the virus to leave body fluids on surfaces such as door knobs, doors, and supports.