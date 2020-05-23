Without a yard? Learn how to build a garden inside the house

The DIY is on the rise, especially in the time of isolation, when it is our time in the house is better, and the boredom, too.

Garden is built-in and mini-plantations, for kitchen gardens no longer any room a more light and beautiful, in addition to the influence on human health, and promoting the consumption of organic vegetables.

For this reason, the Black+Decker and Andrew Bennett, consultant in agribusiness, and give you tips on how to assemble the design is to plant your seedlings. Check it out:

How to set up a garden on the stairs

In a garden, on the ladder, it decreases the space used up, in addition to being highly functional and decorative and can be used for vegetables, herbs, and small and medium-sized plants.

The wood type, cedar is the next thing for this project. Just follow the pictures and you can check out the step-by-step instructions below:

With a hand-held circular saw, cut the following pieces: 12 pieces of 70 cm of length to the front, back, and back of the box planting 8 pieces of 7 inch long, to the ends of the boxes 2 pieces of 1.52 m length to your legs 1 piece of 64.8 cm, the length of the support leg With the hacksaw, you should cut at an angle of 30 degrees at one end. To do this, in the lower part of both legs.

Mark the angle by measuring 4,45 cm) from the bottom to the corner of the leg, and make a little mark. Draw a line from the mark to the opposite corner. Then, cut along this line. Right now, it is necessary to cut the angle on the top ends of the legs.

Mark the angle by measuring 11,43 cm) from the top, at the back of the leg. Make a little mark.

Then, make a second mark 2 inches from the opposite corner (thereby making the top edge of the blind rather than pointed). Connect the two marks with a line, and cut along this line. The angle is finished it should be about 14 inches in length, and is aligned with the side edge of the planter top. Place the pieces in the back and the front one is in front of the other and put then to the side, forming a rectangle.

Use a drill/driver, lithium-ion and drill bits from 3/32 ” to punch holes in the four pilot holes spaced evenly in the end pieces, and at each end of the housing, at the front and at the back. Fasten the parts with screws, for 3-inch size.

Then, place the bottom half of the frame. Put all the parts on the front and back and on the bottom with the five screws of 3 inches, spaced evenly. Repeat the previous steps to build other lines. Make eight holes in the drain at the bottom of the box using a drill and 1/2 “, four per side, spaced evenly apart.

Use a sander equipped with sand paper from 100 grains to be rounded and blunt corners and edges of the boxes and the legs. Place the box on the planter of a shape that the rear edge is flush with the cutting angle of the upper part of the legs. The leg and the bracket should be flush at the top. Put the box on the lower leg on the inside of the frame with four bolts, 3 cm in size, evenly spaced in a pattern to maximize the strength of the hold. Install the remaining boxes by using the box top as a reference, spaced out evenly, to about 29cm. In the box at the bottom should be about 10 cm above the bottom of the leg. Attach the arm to the bottom of the legs. Then, with your garden, you’ll be ready for all the plants!

By taking advantage of the garden in order to grow a mini-garden

The gardens are always very welcome on the day-to-day, especially in times of a pandemic, and it’s a way of encouraging the health and growth of the use of the scheme.

A vase can be done within the home, ensuring that the nutrients for the plants, and transforming what he was going to waste in the physical body.

You can buy it in a vase, ready, or put in a plastic drum or a wooden box with a plastic bin, and fill in with earth. You can use it in the compost, mix it in with the ground, the remains of food such as the stems and peel the vegetables, and fruits (except citrus), eggshells, and coffee grounds.

Food, baked, or roasted, can be used in small quantities, and by avoiding salt and the world.

The land will be ready to use after about 30 days.

The use of the land for composting and you can make all the difference in the growth and health of your garden and flowers.