Wonder woman 1984 | Hot Toys releases a new collectible from the heroine’s

With only a few months old for the long-awaited premiere of the Wonder Woman 1984the Hot Toys has revealed a new action figure of the heroine, in his shiny armor with gold.

The trading of the film, it is cleverly worked out, based on the image of the Gal Gadot how wonderful to be a Woman in the film. Along with the doll and the accessories are awesome, the deluxe version will also include an extra set of wings, and massive, which measures approximately 67 cm, which are designed with a joint that is extended to a greater range of postures, allowing fans to recreate fully the scenes in the movie. Check out the pictures below.

The adventure of the Women’s–Wonder in cinemas moves into the decade of the 1980’s, and puts on a super-heroine in front of a new enemy: the Women’s-The leopard.

The film is directed by Gal Gadot in the title role at the side of the Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as A Woman, Black, Pedro Pascal Max Was Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Wonder Woman 1984 it debuted on August 13, 2020, in Brazil. Patty Jenkinsresponsible for the first film, takes over again in the same direction.