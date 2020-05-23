Wow! Angelina Jolie is the mother of all the X-Men in Marvel comics

However, it seems that the introduction of, or at the very least in the first instance to the X-Men in the MCU, and it will happen very soon.

According to a rumor from the site, Student Edge Media, is the plot of the movie, The Eternal, you will be responsible for the creation of a mutant gene that gives rise to the X-Men. Well, Thena, played by Angelina Jolie, and all the other heroes, you can become the “fathers” and “mothers” of the class of the hero.

And with that, the long, you will be responsible for a brief introduction to the topic, since that is the reason for the creation of the X-Men in the MCU, is still a cause of much speculation by the fans.

