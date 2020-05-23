Youtuber claims to have been threatened by the driver to the application in the us

The youtuber, James and Charles. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

James Charles, the famous star of a Youtube video, said that he had been threatened, and xingado by a driver for Uber in Orlando, and in the United States.

The influencer of a 20-year-old has more than 16 million followers on her channel is about beauty wrote on Twitter that he was verbally harassed and physically threatened by a driver.

In the post, and Charles, who is gay, was the account officer of the company, and wrote the following: “Hi! One of the drivers in the Orlando area just call on me and my staff of idiots,, p., and threatened to beat us. Please contact me as soon as possible.”

@Uber @Uber_Support hi! the one-of-your-drivers-in-orlando-just-called-my employee & I, dumbasses, bitches, & threatened to hit us. please contact me as soon as possible. — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 28, 2020

The company said: “We take this very seriously. Please take a look at, please send them via DM (direct message) with your e-mail address, and phone number for us to talk as fast as we can.” “I’ve just written. Thank you,” she replied to the youtuber.

A spokesperson for Uber told the magazine People that is looking into the matter, and that the company has a clear policy of non-discrimination.