10 movies to fashion, to assist in the isolation of

Ready-to-Wear

For anyone who is a fan of comedy, and a good tip is to have the film Ready-to-Wear, which takes place during the fashion week in Paris in 1994. Directed by Robert Altman, the plot of the film mixes in scenes from the runway and behind the scenes at the actual show.

The film received the award for the organization of film critics, National Board of Review’s best actress, the-year-of-release. The cast of with the stars Sophia Loren, Julia Roberts and Kim Basinger.

The heavy team is rounded out by american singer Cher, and the fashion designers Jean Paul Gaultier, Thierry Mugler, Claude Montana and Sonia Rykiel, who use to steal the limelight, and pull up lots of laughs from the audience.

Dior and I

For the full feature release window delivers views inside of the backstage the debut of Raf Simons as the creative director of the the house a French, Christian Dior. In addition to behind-the-scenes for the first in a series of haute couture fashion, the film also shows a bit of the short career of the fashion designer, who left the brand in October 2015, to be succeeded by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Directed by Frédéric Tcheng, and in the distinguished presence of Jennifer Lawrence, and Sharon Stone, the film does not hide the tensions and challenges faced by the Simons, to design, plan, and develop all of the minute details of the show, at just eight weeks old.

Bill Cunningham New York

For decades, Bill Cunningham has been secured in the main event of the fashion industry. The photographer, who died in rio in 2016, came to be known as the man-a favorite in New York because of the delicate look, and is attentive to the street-style.

The film was directed by Mark Bozek, shows the iconic figure behind the camera, starting from a tiny apartment in Cunningham. A great recommendation for those who want to delve deeper into the legacy of the photographer. “We all dressed up for the Bill,” says Anna Wintour, during the narrative.

Party Girl

In the movie, the Party Girl, was released in 1995, and in theory it’s not about fashion. However, it should captivate all lovers, by immersion, in the 1990’s. The entire narrative has a setting for that in the heart of New York city. The city’s streets, which are crossed by the sun’s inspiring to gain the color, texture, and style of the main character, Mary, is carried by the actress The Parker Posey.

Technology

Angelina Jolie sets sail in the industry fashion and interpret the history of the troubled model Gia Carangi in the telefilme norte-americano, broadcast by the television channel HBO in 1998.

Directed by Michael Cristofer, the film has won awards at the Golden globes for the interpretation of the top model and agent, Wilhelmina Cooper, performed by the actress Faye Dunaway.

The Fifth Element

Sci-fi The Fifth Element, released in 1997, it has become a classic. Luc Besson signs on the direction of a full-length feature film, which involves the survival of planet Earth as it is in the central plot. The film, considered to be exciting and a lot of fun for the critics of the film also stands out for the costume.

The big name behind the of a thousand and one productions are bright and whimsical it is with the fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier. The artwork is air collection was inspired by the collections of the previous design.

The Phantom Thread

The length of the post-war period in London, although the film’s drama focused on the world of fashion. The plot in the direction of the Paul Thomas Anderson’s features, the actor Daniel Day-Lewis as a stylist in a methodical and obsessive. According to the portal, the Quartz, the main character Reynolds and Woodcock, it is inspired by the creative director of Cristóbal Balenciaga.

Unzipped

In the film, and the documentary of the fashion show on the plans of fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi for the fashion show in the fall of 1994, supported and directed by her boyfriend of the time, Douglas Keeve. In addition to the creations that are timeless in the designerthe production process includes a time-of-weight-with names such as Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista.

A Single Man

The film marks the debut of fashion designer Tom Ford as a film-maker. The story of A Single Man is an adaptation of the book by Christopher Isherwood. In the cast are Colin Firth, Julianne Moore and Nicholas Hoult. The main character is embarking on sensitive issues.

The Great Gatsby

The most recent film adaptation of the play, The Great Gatsby, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan and Tobey Maguire. Under the direction of Baz luhrmann film, the plot is based on the novel of the same name by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

In 2014, the film was awarded the Oscar for best costume design for Catherine Martin. It resulted in the modernist style of the 1920’s, with the spirit of the bohemian, and the luxury of a decade or so. On the big screen, the cast wears looks created by the Italian Prada grabs, with jewels by Tiffany’s. Men’s fashion gets the label of Brooks Brothers.

