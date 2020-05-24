A writer will not be involved in the project are derived from the franchise, John Wick

Although he has written all three films in the franchise John Wick, Derek Kolstad you have not been involved in any of the two derivatives on the development so far. Said they did not want to take on a series of films with the same creative control that is George Lucas he has already served as on the Star Wars: Clone Warsthe writer said he want to left alone “to give your blessing to play the game” the people who helped create it (via Comicbook).

“I’m the guy who made the mold from which it was made, and I was lucky enough to be part of a three – [filmes]and, I hope, in some way, to be a part of something else. In the studio, follow me on remembering that [[John Wick] if you made it into something bigger than what I have, but it is something that you hear about from the major studios. And even then, it’s been fun to f**garlic”.

On The Continental Breakfastseries , the prelude, in which Kolstad is credited as an executive producer, the screenwriter, said he did not write to you, giving you the freedom to show runner Chris Collins. “I don’t know anything about the series, but even so, I gave my blessing to it, because it’s too much for c**a sewage treatment plant, isn’t it? When you think that you can be on TV, to have a children’s playground in which the characters can come and go at any time, depending on the strength of the story, it’s amazingit, ” said the director.

As the name suggests, is The Continental Breakfast focus on the chain of the hotel, John Wick, and the other assassins to use it as a safe haven for her assignments. In accordance with the rules, any “business” can now be done in the area of the hotel. Those who violate this rule face serious consequences, as was made clear in the John Wick 3: Parabellum.

It is known that a part of the team that is responsible for the films that will be involved in the series, such as co director By Chad Stahelski what will the events in the film. Other names include the writer Derek Kolstad the producer and director David Leitch.

In the presence of Keanu Reeves in the series, is still something of a mystery. When asked at the event, Jeffrey Hirsch, said: “theit’s a really good question, and I’m not going to respond to it. Any response is a good indication of what’s to come“. In the absence of the actor, it would make sense, since the series will be a ” warm atmosphere “before long” in the history of the John Wick. “It’s a new way to look at The The Continental hotel, and how it fits into the plot of the movie“.