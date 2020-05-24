Adult Swim rescues her ‘She & Bertie’ for the cancellation of

After almost a year of the cancellation of the seriesShe & Bertie“the Netflixthe Adult Swim announced that it will continue now into the second season of the animated. The news excited fans of the series, which has a pitch very close to the highly acclaimed animated movie “BoJack Horseman”.

The Adult Swim has ordered a second season of 10 episodes with a possibility for more. The series will also be published now on the web WarnerMedia. The second season of “She & Bertie” will be the main cast for the voices to return, including Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, and Steven Yeun. In addition to this, the second season of “She & Bertie” is scheduled to be launched in 2021.

The series tells the story of the two birds are the females best friend: She (Tiffany Haddish), a toucan, arrogant, and complacent, and Bertie (Ali Wong), and a keen dreamer who lives in the same apartment building. The other characters are in the character of Bertie, Speckle (Steven Yeun), a pigeon loving, and optimistic. They encourage each other to follow their dreams. “She and Bertie made his name in animation, creative ideas, inspired by a deep empathy for its main characters, in addition to a feminist have upon the Planet.

“She and Bertie” is an original series from Netflix, and estrou in may of 2019 at the latest. In spite of the generally positive reviews, including a spot on the list of the top 10 of IndieWire is in 2019 at the latest, and the Best Animated Series of All Time, She and Bertie”, was cancelled in July, and it was even petitions online to other companies to continue the work.