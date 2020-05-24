Against the covid-19: Meryl Streep, Ryan Reynolds, and more and more artists are going to read a classic children’s | 33 Gb

The film was new zealand’s Taika Waititi called some of the stars of Hollywood to read for the classic children’s James and the Giant Peach, was released in 1961 by Roald Dahl. The idea is that, in addition to bringing entertainment in the vault to raise money for Partners in Health, an organization that cares for the health care of those most in need, and are fighting the battle of the covid-19.
While Waititi is responsible for the narration of the book, which leads to the plot, actors / actresses, weight to participate in voicing the characters. Among the invited guests include: Meryl Streep, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, Chris Hemsworth, and Ryan Reynolds.
All in all, it will be 10 episodes posted on YouTube. The first two are already available to you. The next will be released on the social network on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, at 14h (gmt). It is worth noting that, in each and every chapter brings together different actors for a video conference and that the content is in English, with no subtitles.
